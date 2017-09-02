Eid-el-kabir: Ganduje calls for vigilance, cleanliness

As the Muslim Ummah celebrates Eid-El-Kabir, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on them to be security conscious during and after the festive period. Governor Ganduje, in a Sallah Message, said though President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges, there is need for the people to remain extra vigilant and conscious of suspicious movements during and after the festivities.

The Governor also urged Muslims to emulate the dedication and total submission of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismai’l, who were ready to undertake Allah’s Command for the sacrifice of the latter, before a Ram was brought as a replacement by Angel Jibril on Allah’s command. Wthile wishing all Muslims happy and peaceful Eid-El-Kabir celebration, Governor Ganduje urged them to maintain cleanliness as they slaughter and prepare their sacrificial animals. He also called on them to be cautious of what they eat to avoid contracting avoidable diseases.

Governor Ganduje reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure good health for the people and clean environment, demonstrated in the recent employment of over 2, 000 health workers and 1, 000 sanitary inspectors by the state government.

Governor Ganduje also prayed for the safe return of pilgrims who went to Hajj, just as he called for continuous prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari, who just returned from London, on medical vacation. Governor Ganduje, however, emphasized the determination of his administration to continue to improve the wellbeing of the people through policies and projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.