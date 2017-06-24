PDP Delta Central passes vote of confidence on Okowa

THE road to automatic second term relection for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is gradually getting leveled as political leaders in Delta Central, the entire Urhobo and Isoko nations, Friday passed vote of confidence on Okowa and adopted him as the sole candidate of PDP in the forthcoming 2019 governorship election.

Minority Leader of House of Representative, Hon Leo Ogor (the voice of Isoko Nation) moved the motion and was seconded by a thunderous ovation of a massive crowd in the region of near two million party faithful, supporters and political associates from far and near.

The rally also received Chief Paulinus Akpeki (the Ugo of Okpe kingdom), Chief Hon Evance Ivwurie representing Ethiope East Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Comrade Felix Abeke, Hon Uvietobore representing Udu in Delta State House of Assembly and Hon Chief Vincent Atuma former Vice chairman of Ethiope West LGA, other defectors and thousands of their supporters.

“Sapele Stadium was filled to capacity with an overflowing crowd of thousands of supporters from Delta Central and across the state. The heavy rain could not stop the enthusiastic Deltans who came in large numbers to cheer their SMART GOVERNOR, His Excellency Gov Okowa.

“State Party Chairman, Olorogun Barrister Kingsley Esiso and Gov Okowa received the defectors and returnees to PDP and assured them that he will continue to use the resources of Delta State to develop the three sentorial districts, adding that the YAGEP and STEP programmes has provided direct and indirect jobs to over 18,000 Deltans within two years in office.”

Esiso, described Gov Okowa as a super breed leader which is why the good people of Delta Central has deemed it fit to adopt him as their sole candidate in 2019.

He said the governor has done well for Urhobo Nation and Delta Central in terms of political appointments and socioeconomic and infrastructure development.