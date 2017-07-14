14 Arewa groups want UN to declare IPOB terror outfit

About 14 Arewa youths groups under the umbrella body of Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) on Thursday called on the United Nations to declare separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra a terror organisation.

Briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the group called on the UN to invoked the relevant statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory to pronounce Kanu and IPOB as terror outfits, and also proscribe their activities as well as initiate criminal actions against them.

The coalition in a letter to the UN dated July 13, 2017 and signed by the representatives of the 14 group said, “That the UN invokes the relevant statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory to pronounce Kanu and IPOB as terror outfits, proscribe their activities and initiate criminal actions against them.

“Since it is becoming all the more obvious by the way IPOB and Kanu enjoy massive support from the Igbo back home that the issue of the drive for Biafra nation is still we boiling issue, we urged the UN to intervene by initiating processes for a peaceful referendum as the only option to finally settle the Biafran issue”.

Spokesman of the coalition Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who addressed journalists on behalf of the groups commended the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for initiated series of talks with regional leaders and the moves made towards ensuring lasting peace and stability.

“We sincerely commend the efforts of the Acting President and those regional leaders who cooperated with him in dousing tensions with the aim of creating a conducive environment for meaningful discussions.

“Also reassuring are the condemnation of IPOB by credible Southern and national leaders who were hitherto silent while the group dangerously pushed Nigeria to the brink.

“The genuine concerns shown by a cross section of the civil society, organized peace movements and other well meaning Nigerians across board are also reassuring of our collective desire for peace and national stability.

“It is on record that in line with our discipline and cultured upbringing, we remained respectful and loyal to Nigerian authorities and reposed confidence in the Acting President’s initiative by refusing to be drawn into unnecessary diversionary controversies.

“Their continued action is a clear signal that they are committed to breaking away from the Nigerian federation which buttresses our earlier concerns.

Francesca Iwambe, Abuja