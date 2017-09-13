11-year-old boy electrocuted in Bayelsa

A‎n Eleven years old boy was Yesterday electrocuted to death along the Biogbolo community in Yenagoa,the Bayelsa State capital following the gripping of a power line that fell in the area.

‎The boy,identified as Joseph, was reported to have died immediately after grabbing the power line cable.

The Power line cable, which was severed from the pole, by the heavy downpour ‎last week. Residents of the area claimed they have alerted the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) but they failed to come and effect the repair.

Daily Times gathered that the deceased, who is a student of Junior Secondary School (JSS), was electrocuted in the company of his friends.

According to an eyewitness, ‎identified as Jessica, the boy was tricked by his peers to pick up the lying power line cable that fell down from the pole in the area.

Sympathisers however reported the case to the Ekeki Police Station.

‎Contacted on the development, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Astim Butwat, said though the Ekeki Division is is yet to brief him,”the incident is pathetic and unfortunate.”