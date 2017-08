Every August 30th will continue to be a special day for Okungbowa family and the entire newspapers distributors in Benin, the Edo State capital, as they remembered Elder John Ajayi Okungbowa, a former distributor of The Daily Times, who died 10 years ago.

His business name, Okuns Agency was one of the biggest distributors of newspapers, including Daily Times in Benin.

Pa Okungbowa, who was fondly called Okuns by admirers, became a newspaper distributor‎ in 1976 and died 10 years ago.