‎Groups in Edo task‎ Police on security

Socio-political groups in Edo State under the aegis of People Freedom Movement, Talakawa Parliament and the Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks (ANSA), have condemned the incessant killings in the state, while calling on the security agencies to be proactive.

Addressing newsmen at a crowded joint press conference in Benin, the leaders of the groups, Emmanuel Aigbogun, Samson Osaretin and Benjamin Osariemen Sankara, berated the CP Haliru Gwandu-led Edo State Police command for the killings in the state, which is gradually becoming a daily affair.

“It is lucid that the level of insecurity in our state is ridiculously alarming and worrisome. On the 13th day of August 2017, one of the Queens’ mother of the palace of the Oba of Benin was gruesomely murdered in cold blood by yet to be identified gunmen who stormed her Benin residence and took life out of her. What a wicked world. If the Queen’s mother cannot get adequate security from the police, then the poor are not secured at all.

“On the 14th day of August 2017, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was murdered at his residence in Ugbor. That same day, an auto mechanic and two others were killed by unknown gunmen.

This is very lugubrious and sardonic in a state where the Commissioner of police boasted that his gallant men have chased away armed robbers and kidnappers from our dear state.

The CP (Gwandu) owes Edo People a duty to explain why criminals are taking over the state under his watchful eyes”.

Meanwhile, the groups have warned that the Police should bring the killers to book immediately, while also passing a vote of no confidence on the state commissioner of police.