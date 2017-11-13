‎At last Ekwueme flown abroad for medical treatment

The Second Republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was on Sunday morning flown abroad for proper medical treatment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had two weeks ago approved the overseas treatment for the 85- year – old statesman but doctors advised that the condition of the octogenarian must improved before he could be allowed to travel abroad.

Ekwueme has been hospitalised for about three weeks at Memphys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu.

A white air ambulance, with registration number N605 AJ, which flew the elder statesman out of the country, departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at about 8:30 am.

The air ambulance was waiting on the tarmac when Ekwueme was brought to the airport in a National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, SUV ambulance.

As at the time of filing this report, the destination of the flight was not clear.

Sources at Memphys Hospital ‎also refused to provide the information.

It was learnt that the air ambulance, which conveyed Ekwueme on the journey arrived at the airport on Saturday night.

Some family members accompanied the former Vice-President on the medical trip, while others, who were at the airport to bid him farewell, left when the aircraft took off.

The Daily Times recalls that Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at his residence in the Independence Layout area of Enugu on October 28.

It was learnt that the elder statesman was in coma at the time he was admitted to the hospital.

Ekwueme, who celebrated his 85th birthday on October 10, is said to be suffering from a chest infection, according to a statement released by his family.

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu