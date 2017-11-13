‎3500 delegates for NAPPS conference in Rivers

No fewer than 3500 delegates are billed to attend the 11th annual conference of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

A joint statement by the national publicity secretary/Chairman Mobilisation and Contact Committee, Bishop Opukeme and the South-South President of NAPPS, Martins Osakue, which was made available at the weekend to journalists in Benin City, has said.

The statement named Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the special guest of honour of the two-day event scheduled to begin on Wednesday 15th November 2017 at Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Road in Port Harcourt, the state Capital.

Read Also: Rivers hands over refurbished schools to communities

“Funding Education in a volatile economy” is the main theme of the event which would feature resource persons from the world of business and academic who are expected to provide the knowledge gap towards engendering growth in the education sector, according to the statement.

It said Dr. Adun Afolabi, Director at the Centre for Educational Development, Federal Ministry of Education will deliver a paper on “the mandatory continuing Education programme for proprietors”.

It further explained that the national executives Council (NEC) meeting before the commencement of the Conference which would also feature aerobic activities and flag parades by the participating delegates across the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

‎By Titus Akhigbe, Benin