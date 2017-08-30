South East governors meet with Nnamdi Kanu

Governors of the south-east states are currently holding a meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

All five governors from the region are present at the meeting which is being held at the residence of the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi according to Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary of Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi.

Mr. Uzor said the call by IPOB for boycott of the November 18 Anambra governorship election is top of the agenda of the meeting.

This the first meeting Mr. Kanu is holding with the governors and came after he had rebuffed repeated back door overtures to meet with him.

