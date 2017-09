The Benue Police Command has confirmed the death of a businessman, Felix Tochukwu, after he was shot by unknown gunmen on the evening of 2 September 2017‎.

The incident occurred at about 6:35 pm along Gbehe Ikaya Crescent, Nyima area, Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

More details on the incident are yet to be released as at press time.