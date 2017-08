Eight people have died after a commercial bus plunged into the Itakpe-Aladja railway line from the bridge fifty feet above around Agbor, Delta State. The victims included six men and two women. The crash involved a commercial bus with registration number BMA 524 XA, and occurred overnight around the Agbor-Ogwashi-Uku stretch of the Benin-Asaba-Onicha highway.

More to follow