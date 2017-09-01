Eid tragedy in Ogun state

Two people died when a vehicle crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshipers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State. The driver lost control of the car and ‎plowed into the crowd leaving scores of other worshipers injured.

