Two people died when a vehicle crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshipers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State. The driver lost control of the car and plowed into the crowd leaving scores of other worshipers injured.
Eid tragedy in Ogun state
