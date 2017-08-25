Danfo passenger bus dangling on a divider on Third Mainland Bridge

A commercial bus ‎popularly called ‘danfo’ buses with passengers on board is currently hanging on a bridge divider facing the Lagos Lagoon.

The incident occurred around Adeniji facing the University of Lagos waterfront axis on the busy Third Mainland Bridge – one of three bridges spanning the lagoon connecting the island districts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the Lekki Penninsula with the mainland.

Update (4:38pm): The Lagos rescue units (LRU) are currently on ground to evacuate bus. The situation is under control and there are no casualties recorded at the scene of the incident.

More to follow