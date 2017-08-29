Court fails to deliver judgement on Evans’ suit

The Federal High Court in Lagos has failed to deliver judgement in the ₦300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit brought by suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans against the Nigerian Police Force.

The failure to deliver a ruling followed the claim by the police that the Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Police Force had not been party to the proceedings, meaning that the court could not go ahead with judgement without hearing from both parties.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdulaziz Anka has adjourned the case till September 5.