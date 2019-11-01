Season 2 of Alagbara, the popular TV series of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, will commence every Sunday on StarTimes Yoruba, and Orisun from 8PM.

Produced exclusively for StarTimes, the second season of Alagbara sheds light into lives of different men from all walks of life and how they are controlled, manipulated, influenced, and reshaped by the women in their lives.

In another development, a new TV series titled Memuna the corporate house girl, starring actress Mide Martins, Saidi Balogun and Iya Rainbow showing every Saturday will commence on November 2nd ST Nollywood Plus November 2nd by 8:30pm.