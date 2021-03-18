New OPSH boss takes Command neutralize bandits

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Joint Military Task Force otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has unleashed its venom on criminals terrorizing the local community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A gang of kingpin terrorizing the area was brought down after a hot chase by troops patrolling the local community, the OPSH Commander, Major General Dominic Onyemulu said on Thursday.

Gen. Onyemulu who spoke through a statement sent by his Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, narrates that at about 11:45pm on 17 March 2021, troops of OPSH on night patrol received a distress call of armed robbery incident at Kutaya Street, Jengre Area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The troops swiftly mobilized to the scene, where a Shop owner, one Mr Reuben, was robbed of his personal belongings.

“In the process, one of the armed robbers was neutralized, while the other 2 armed robbers escaped with gunshot injuries”.

The OPSH boss said items recovered from the operation includes 1 AK 47, 1 Fabricated Rifle, 1 Automatic Pistol, 16 of 9mm rounds ammunition and a Cell Phone.

Onyemulu said the corpse of one of the robbers killed during exchange of gunfire has been deposited at the Plateau State Hospital.

He said however troops are still in search of the fleeing hoodlums.

The OPSH said he will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that areas under his watch sojourns in peace.

Our correspondent reports that Gen. Onyemulu assumed office as the new OPSH Commander on 11th March 2021.