A polytechnic lecturer, Malam Alhaji Hassan has urged the new ministers in the new cabinet to encourage, support and assist youth in their respective states to enrol into schools or other useful ventures for the socio-economic development of the country.

Hassan, who made the request in a press statement on Sunday in Bauchi, said the new ministers are expected to carry the burden of leadership so as to uphold the trust of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians.

The lecturer, who is a public relations expert, also advised the ministers to show good examples by being accountable and transparent in their leadership style for them to become role models to upcoming leaders.

“As ministers, you are expected to safeguard, keep, protect public money, property and general resources as your own and fight anyone who would want to abuse due process to acquire them for personal usage,” the academic maintained.

Hassan enjoined the ministers to act not just in accordance with the principles of the government, but also based on the principles of the President, by copying his ways and ideas.

He expressed the hope that the ministers would follow the APC agenda for good governance and deliver on the party’s promises.

Hassan, who is a chief lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, advised the new cabinet members to instigate, report and recommend cases of abuse and theft in their ministries and be sincere in doing so without any bias or sentiment.