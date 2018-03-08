 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Irrigation method drives agriculture in Anambra

March 8, 2018

AGRICULTURE, which is one of the four pillars on which Governor Willie Obiano’s administration is anchored, is getting the desired attention in most of the food production belts of the state, thanks to the support by the FADAMA III Additional Financing and the international donor agencies, including the World Bank, which introduced new irrigation method currently being enjoyed by farmers in the state.

