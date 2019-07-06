Mutiat Alli, Lagos

In an obvious move to improve on its entertainment offerings for its growing number of subscribers, Leading Digital Pay TV Company, StarTimes has introduced a new drama series ‘’ The Bachelor’’ starting from Friday, July 12, 2019 on ST Yoruba channel 412 and 160 at 8:00PM African Time.

According to StarTimes Content Manager, Abosede Adewara, the series centers on a rich young man who arrives in Nigeria from America with the hope of settling down with a young woman he fell in love with but little did he know that the journey toward marital goals is beyond beauty, kids or sexual prowess.

“The new series is a must watch as it paints a vivid picture of what is happening around us and notable lessons that both the young and old can learn from and it promises to be a mind blowing, intriguing and a nonstop one of a kind watching experience.

‘’StarTimes beyond doubt has gained ground as one of the leading Sitcom choices with quality programming that is packed with every tangible ingredient of a good production that will boost StarTimes growing entertainment portfolio, spice up viewers experience and enrich memorable digital TV moments.’’ She concluded.