Mutiat Alli

The motivational literature genre in Nigeria has welcomed a new entrant, ‘The Power of Your Choice’, written by Evangelist Olamilekan Adefolarin of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, (MFM) Lagos.

During the official presentation of the book, which held in Lagos, last week, Adefolarin, the author explained: “Through the help of God, I made the right choice in my academic pursuits, because throughout my programme, God was with me and I experienced divine favours; and God made me pass out with a very good grade in my department.

My experiences gave me insight to write ‘The Power of Your Choice’. I started the project since 2010 but by the help of God through my father in the Lord, Dr. D.K Olukoya the book was published this year, 2019.

This book will help and guide many people from all walks of life: children, teenagers, youths and parents of our present generation to make the best profitable choices in areas like- academics, career path, business, marriage, acquiring wealth, living and parenting.

The sole aim is to transform lives and the society at the long run”. The Power of Your Choice’, a product of five years of research, accumulated from theological studies laced with personal and second-hand experiences, has chapters such as: ‘The Power of Choice’,

‘The Origin of Wrong Choices’, ‘Biblical Examples of People Who Made Wrong Choices’, ‘Why People Make Wrong Choices’ to ‘Dangers of Wrong Choices’ amongst others, and had the author elucidating the need to adopt life-changing principles in order to attain one’s dreams in life.

‘The Power of Your Choice’, according to Adefolarin is one in the series of motivational books that will be coming from him.