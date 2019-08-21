The New Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has resumed office at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Wednesday.

Malami who arrived in a convoy, resumed office at about 2.40pm, one hour after he was sworn in with 43 other ministers with portfolios given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was well received at the ministry by some cheering members of staff.

Recall that Malami served in the same capacity as the AGF in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office.