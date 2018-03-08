All-new 2018 Honda CR-V benchmark compact SUV enters market

… customers delighted

Honda has unveiled the all-new, fifth-generation CR-V, showcasing it as the outright benchmark Compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The launch , which held at The Honda Place (THP) along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos State was well attended by the Nigerian motoring press amongst other stakeholders.

According to Honda, the idea behind the concept of developing the 5th-generation CR-V, after 23 years from the introduction of first-generation, was to set a benchmark as the next-generation SUVs.

As such, the All- New Comfortable Runabout Vehicle (CR-V) was overhauled, and now offers unique characteristics/features to the level that inspires and delight our customers.

Previewing the 2018 Honda CRV, Lead Sales and Marketing official of the THP, Remi Adams reeled out the salient features of the new SUV.

According to Adams, the completely redesigned and reengineered 2018 CR-V, going on sale this March, boasts of bold new styling, a more premium interior, a host of new features and technologies aimed at maintaining CR-V’s status as the outright benchmark in the highly popular compact SUV segment.

Adams said that the new CR-V styling heads in a fresh new direction with an aggressive attitude, attributing it to crisp and sharp front-end design elements, aggressive stylized headlights surrounded by a wing-shaped LED DRL array on all trims, and wide, muscular fenders.

“The long hood, longer wheelbase and short rear overhang gives the new CR-V a more sophisticated and athletic presence.

“The CR-V’s new windswept front end appearance includes signature Honda LED headlights (EX trim), a Honda-first Active Shutter Grille that lowers aerodynamic drag, uprated aluminium alloy wheels (18 inches in EX trim) and narrower A-pillars for improved visibility”, he said.

The All New 2018 CR-V, Adams said, is powered by a 2.4-litre DOHC, direct-injected i-VTEC™ engine, and it’s mated to a smooth shifting and sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with Honda G-Shift control logic.

He added: “The all-new body and chassis design in the 2018 CR-V provides more agile and confident handling, greater refinement, additional ground clearance and superior overall versatility.

” Its front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension utilize specially tuned low-friction dampers, including tubular front and solid rear stabilizer bars that promote quick turn-in and flatter cornering. Dual-pinion, variable ratio Electric Power Steering (EPS) also contributes to the CR-V’s direct and satisfying steering feel”.

Emphasising that the 2018 CR-V also raises the bar for interior refinement, utility and premium features in the compact SUV class, Adams added that “the more spacious cabin, with top-in-class interior space and the best rear seat legroom in its class, features upgraded materials throughout, including a new soft-touch instrument panel and more intricately stitched seats.

“A high definition (HD) colour driver information interface (DII) centre meter display adds to the handsome new design aesthetic.”

Speaking further, he said, “the CR-V offers the latest in-vehicle connectivity and audio performance with a new generation of advanced technologies.

The CR-V’s 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system is compatible with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ platforms, giving customers seamless integration of key smartphone features and functions, including smartphone-powered GPS navigation and voice-controlled search capabilities”.

Some of the key new comfort and convenience features available on the 2018 Honda CR-V, Adams pointed out include “include power programmable tailgate, versatile centre console, dual-zone climate controls, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Automatic Brake Hold (ABH), two fast charge rear USB ports, and front passenger seat with 4-way power adjustment and driver’s seat with 8-way power adjustment”.

He also said that utilizing Honda’s next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE) body structure, the 2018 CR-V rated the highest available collision safety ratings by various third party evaluators.