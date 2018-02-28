Nestle Nigeria sustains lead on gainers’ list

..as ASI drops by 0.66%.

For the second day’s trading of the week the stock market remained bearish as key performance indices declined.

The NSE All – Share Index declined by 0.66 per cent driven by profit taking, as investors in the Nigerian equities market transacted a total of volume of 438,651,434.00 shares against 258,284,447.00 million recorded on Monday, valued N8,799,951,176.34billion; and was exchanged in 5,433.00 deals.

On Monday a total of 258,284,447.00 million worth N5, 056,618,802.25bn exchanged in 2,749.00 deals.

The capitalization of equities in the market closed at N15, 179,809,472,106.76 trillion, against N15, 231,417,528,261.71 trn recorded on Monday, as the NSE All share index (ASI) also closed lower at 42,299.56 from 42,443.37 recorded Monday.

The bond market capitalization closed at N9, 714,032,196,400.99,trn, while on Monday it closed at N9, 730,239,775,540.56 trn.

Also, the ETF capitalization also closed on Tuesday at N7, 439,485,312.74, same as recorded on Monday. Market breadth index ended negative with 18 gainers against 37 losers.

Nestle Nigeria emerged the highest gainer with 1.60 per cent or N22 to close at N1400 per share, the company , it would be recalled, was the second highest gainers on Monday with 0.15 per cent or N20, as it closed trade at N1380 per share.

Total Nigeria placed second on the gainers table with 6.91 per cent or N15 gain, closing at N232 per share. Conoil which emerged the highest gainer Monday remained on the top gainers list as the third highest gainer with 9.81 growth in equity price, closing at N35.25 per share, while CCNN also a major gainer on Monday further gained 8.01 per cent to close trade at N18.21 per share.

Seplat led the decliners table for the day with -2.01 per cent to close at N657.9 per share, followed by International Breweries which lost -4.76 per cent , to close at N57 per share, while DANGCEM placed third on the losers table with 0.77 per cent, closing at N257 per share.

Wapco LAFARGE Africa declined by 2.53 per cent, to close at N50 per share, while JBERGER closed the top five decliners table with 4.24 per cent loss in equity price as it close trade lower at N24.85 per share.