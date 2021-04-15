NESG appoints new board of directors — Daily Times Nigeria

Philip Clement, Abuja

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Niigeria’s prominent economic think tank group has made new appointments into it’s board of directors.

In a statement by Mr Asue Ighodalo Chairman, Board of Directors, NESG , the board members were carefully selected on merit to drive the mandate of the NESG.

Tbe statement reads: “NESG is pleased to announce the appointment of new members to its board of directors.

The newly appointed board members are Ndidi Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd and Founder, Leap Africa; Amina Maina – Group CEO, MRS Holdings Ltd; Mike Sangster, Chief Executive Officer, Total E & P Limited and Mr Karl Toriola, CEO MTN Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Kyari Bukar, Managing Partner, Tran-Sahara Investment Corporation, returns to the NESG board.

Other newly appointed directors joining the board are Omoboyede Olusanya, CEO Flour Mills Nigeria PLC; Mr Wassim El-Husseini, MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria PLC; Mr Nnanna Ude, Managing Partner, Agon Continental Ltd and Mr Lanre Akinbo, Managing Partner, Wizer Resource & Advisory Limited and Wizer Consulting Services LLP.

“The newly appointed directors will collaborate with current board members to drive the mandate on Nigeria’s foremost think tank and policy advocacy group in the national interest.

The current members are Olaniyi Yusuf (Vice-Chair); Osagie Okunbor (2nd Vice-Chair); ‘Laoye Jaiyeola (CEO); Foluso Phillips; Adedoyin Salami; Yinka Sanni and Udeme Ufot. Other current board members are Tony Attah, Wonu Adetayo, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Adekunle Elebute, Frank Aigbogun and Segun Ogunsanya,”

The NESG also commended its members for their commitment in national interest and charge every Nigerian to remain steadfast, innovative and resilient in these challenging times.