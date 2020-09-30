NERC suspends electricity tariff hike

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to suspend the Sept. 1 new tariff.

NERC’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 signed by Prof James Momoh, NERC’s Chairman was released on its website on Wednesday, September 30.

The suspension, which followed a joint communique issued by the Federal Government and the labour unions, is for 14 days.

Daily Times recalls that the Federal Government suspended the strike by the organised labour over hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

The order by NERC said that from Sept 28 to Oct 11, the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31.

“This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges,” it said