NEPZA warns officials against violating regulations, inappropriate financial dealings

Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has warned officials against violating financial regulations and engagement in inappropriate financial dealings.

Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, gave the warning, while briefing the audit personnel of the agency on Wednesday in Abuja.

The managing director charge which was contained in a statement signed by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, said he would not tolerate tampering with financial regulations and corruptive activities.

He pointed out that he will strictly enforce extant rules and financial regulations. I will not tolerate the breaching of due process in procurement and other financial transactions.”

According to him, I charge you to ensure proper records keeping and observance of the internal processes. Every transaction must be within the bounds of the law.

“If there is any infraction, I will act swiftly against culprits. There must be no excuse.

“I am a stickler for transparency and accountability. Any official who breaches the financial protocols will be sanctioned,’’ he warned.

Adesugba said that the agency would conduct a governance audit to ensure that right thing were done and also adopt and follow processes within the grounds of extant regulations.

He urged the staff to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability, warning that he would not shield or defend any official engaging in corrupt practices.

Adesugba assumed duty as NEPZA boss on July 1, after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment on June 26.