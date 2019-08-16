Michael Ajayi

NEPAL Oil and Gas services Ltd., one of the leading indigenous companies operating in Nigeria’s Downstream Oil & Gas Sector has recently ventured into the Aviation business with the introduction of its newest subsidiary, NEPAL Fly Limited.

This is in line with the company’s plans to expand its business operations within Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. Nepal Fly limited is currently operating its Aviation tank farm along the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.

NEPAL Oil and Gas Services Ltd is renowned for its importation, warehousing and distribution of massive volumes of petroleum products (AGO, DPK, PMS, ATK, LPFO, LUBRICANTS etc.) in Nigeria.

The company has excelled in its effective distribution of petroleum products to meet the demands of the Nigerian market through the use of its motorised tanker trucks and intends to bring this same efficient delivery service to bear into its Aviation operations.

NEPAL has been responsible for the coastal supply of petroleum products to several establishments including renowned oil majors within the country. The company owns a state of the arts modern tank farm facility located in Oghara, Delta state that is capable of warehousing over 60,000 Metric tons of different petroleum products.

In a statement, the company said it also has plans to expand its Aviation businesses to other locations within and outside the country. Presently being considered are Abuja, Owerri and Port-Harcourt and other locations within sub-Saharan Africa in the nearest future.

NEPAL is also looking into the future and is a shareholder in Genesis Electricity Limited with active participation in independent power generation in Africa, especially within the Calabar Free Trade Zone in Nigeria.

Nepal has not only acted as a major energy supplier for the independent power plant but also as a major stakeholder in the power sector within Nigeria. Nepal has been in the board of Genesis Electricity Ltd since 2010.