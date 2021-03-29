NEMA seeks close working partnership with SEMA on Humanitarian Interventions in Borno

Dilibe Michael



Mrs. Hydien Madu Wagami, The Northeast Zonal Head National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has retreated the commitment of the agency to partner with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on its humanitarian interventions.



Wagami who disclosed this during a courtesy to SEMA on Monday in Maiduguri said the purpose of the visit was to meet with the sister organization which shares similar operational mandates.



She said. “There is a need for the NEMA and state organization to have a better working relationship, better collaboration, and synergy.”



Responding, The SEMA Director General, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, received her and briefed her on all the operational procedures and mandates of her agency.



“NEMA, SEMA is, all the same, NEMA is the higher level, national and central level, what ever we do, we are still learning from your organization because our organization is not up to 10 years, so we are still growing and we need a lot of technical support, knowledge delivery, expertise from your field operation and broad experience from a different state you have worked” she added.



Borno State Islamiyyah School Association (BOSISA) has lauded the Borno State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), for its life-saving support for displaced families in the state.



Muhammed Isa, State Chairman, made the commendation in a statement released in Maiduguri on Monday.

Isa also congratulated Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, on her appointment as Director-General of SEMA by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.



He said ” BOSISA will never forget your kind gestures and rendering supports to our teachers that are living in IDPs camps, host communities and returnees to their various respective villages.



“We are also wishing you much more success than before, and above deliverables pleasure of working with strength and wisdom.