NEMA says 42 disasters occur in South East

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has stated that 42 disaster cases occurred in the three of the five states of the South – East geo political zone of Nigeria in 2018. According to NEMA the disaster occurred in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu includes urban\ river flooding, fire incidences, communal conflicts, erosion, and windstorm among others. South – East zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Walson Ibarakumo Brandon, who revealed this Thursday during the Agency’s stakeholders coordinating meeting in Enugu said over 300 persons were affected by the floods that ravaged Anamra state between September and October 2018. Background information on the three affected states disaster profile and their emergency management outlook indicates that Anmbra experienced 15 disasters, Ebonyi, 11 while Enugu state encountered 16 major incidences. He said : “three interventions have so far been made by the agency in Anambra, with flood and non- flood items (NFIs), supplied to over seventeen IDP camps during the flooding , and recovery efforts are presently ongoing with Emergency operation Centre (EOC ) set up the Agency after the declaration of National disaster by the federal government. “Ebonyi state witnessed over 11 disaster incidences across the state, with communal conflicts ranking as the outstanding” adding that the disaster profile of Enugu state includes 16 major reported disasters. According to Brandon, the Agency has just concluded direct distribution of relief materials to persons affected by windstorm disaster in Communities of Federated Agbogugu Autonomous Community in Awgu council Area of Enugu state. “These disaster events do not only disrupt peoples’ lives and directly affect the disaster – hi areas, but they also jeopardise the entire society and economy of the country. “In fact, one single disaster can overwhelm the GNP of the country; therefore, it becomes pertinent that stakeholders cooperate multilaterally in line with the priorities of Action stipulated in the Sendai Framework of Action (SFA). In view of the above, it is clear that that disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) is a key factor in achieving the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Earlier in a Presentation on effective disaster management, the Director, Centre for Environmental Management and Control, (CEMAC), professor Christian Madu, stressed the need for proper storage and handling of chemicals in the country, noting that chemical disasters has wrecked serious havoc on the society. The event was attended by Executive Secretaries of state Emergency Management Agency SEMAs in the three states, security agencies, Red Cross, the media, local government workers, among other stakeholders.