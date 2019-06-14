NEMA partners ministry, SEMA to check flood in Enugu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it is partnering with the Enugu state Ministry of Environment and Enugu state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to check flash flood in the state.

Flash flood is a seasonal disaster that confronts the state and wreaks havoc within Enugu metropolis yearly.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Fred Anusim said on Friday that the agency is also extending the sensitisation to communities and council areas mostly affected by flash floods.

Anusim said that the agency is also engaging the chairmen of the councils to ensure de-silting of all drains ahead of the major months of the rainy season, disclosing that ‘‘we have met with the heads of the ministry and SEMA on the issue. As a lead emergency agency, NEMA wants to put an end to yearly recurrence of flash flood in the state.

‘‘Apart from the community sensitisation, we have also involved council chairmen to see that they mobilise resources and volunteer groups to de-silt major waterways and drains in the localities.

NEMA believes that ending flash flood in Enugu State is achievable, if residents in the state cooperate with us and the government for a clean environment.’’

He emphasised the urgent need for residents to be environmentally disciplined and shun habits of throwing refuse into drains as well as dumping them indiscriminately.

Anusim also said that the agency was tinkering with the idea of collaborating with the state ministry and SEMA to check the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by using the mass media, especially the radio.

‘‘It is lack of care of the environment by individuals and group through injurious environmental practices that had made flash flood a persistent challenge in the state,’’ he said.