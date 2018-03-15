NEMA DG tasks journalists on disaster awareness

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, has called on the media to help in educating the general public on disaster management and intervention efforts of the Agency across the country.

Maihaja made the call Wednesday, when the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at the NEMA Headquarters.

In a statement signed by Sani Datti, Head, Media and Public Relations, Maihaja said that with the increasing incidences and magnitudes of disasters, it has become imperative to widen the scope of awareness creation to reach communities that are at risk, provide necessary information and avoid misconceptions.

The DG NEMA appreciated the interest on the female journalists and noted that since NAWOJ is a gender arm of NUJ, they should help to educate the vulnerable population particularly women and children that are often more affected during disasters.

He also said “one of the mandates of the Agency is coordinating and harnessing resources of identified agencies and organizations with primary roles that are relevant to the management of various disaster situations. This essentially enables coordinated responses for effectiveness and efficiency.”

Chairperson of the association, Mrs. Okoh Esene Stella, who led the delegation on the visit thanked the DG NEMA for the audience and informed him that NAWOJ has been collaborating with NGOs to educate women and children especially in health awareness and also providing help to widows and vulnerable children FCT.

She assured that members of the association would cooperate with NEMA in furtherance of its awareness and sensitization activities.