NEITI’s symposium to focus on PIGB, transparency in oil sector

As the country battles to enact bills establishing several petroleum bills to enshrine transparency in the sector, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), is set to hold a symposium on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) recently passed by the National Assembly.

Daily Times recall that that apart from the PIG bill, other bills are yet to be passed by the National Assembly.

The symposium is however, to enlighten the public on the importance of the bill to the generality of Nigerians.

According to the NEITI media channel, the symposium, scheduled to hold in Abuja, is designed to sensitize stakeholders on the provisions of the Bill.

This is with a view to stimulating public interest ahead of presidential assent and implementation when it becomes law.

Besides, the symposium will explore implications of the PIGB on transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and its impact on national development.

The event will also discuss the status of similar pending bills in the oil and gas industry expected to follow up the PIGB.

These include, the Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill, the Petroleum Host Communities Bill, and the Petroleum Industry Administration Bill.

The NEITI revealed that tkhe Honorable Minster of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is expected to deliver a keynote address at the event.

Also, the symposium will feature various presentations and panel discussions on the highlights of the bills and discuss the next steps.

Other participants invited to participate at the event are drawn from among industry experts, legislature, political class, public and private sector executives, investors, host communities, civil society, media, and development partners.