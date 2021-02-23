Negotiating With Bandits, Not A Sign Of Failure – Governor Matawalle — Daily Times Nigeria

On Monday, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle said bargaining with bandits was not a sign of failure.

He declared this at the Government House in Gusau while receiving some repentant bandits who surrendered their weapons and embraced his administration’s peace deal.

Governor Matawalle believes dialogue with the bandits is the only way to put a stop to the current insecurity in the state.

He also described it as disappointing the thinking of some politicians who regarded the peace initiative as a failure, arguing that every war ends on the dialogue table.

“It is not a failure or thing of failure for someone to initiate dialogue. Nowhere in the world is succeeding without coming to the table to sit down and negotiate.

“Just for today, the weapons we have here show and indicate the successes we have recorded because leaving this kind of dangerous weapons in the bush can create a lot of havoc.

“By bringing them to the security agencies, we have reduced their capacity and capability. Allowing these weapons to carry their weapons round to communities, cross-border to other states, that is what has made Nigeria be in the hot seat as of today,” he added.

The Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, while speaking, also thanked the state government for the peace initiative, noting that the desired outcome is being achieved.

Nevertheless, he called on other bandits to make up their minds and surrender their weapons to the state for peace.

“This is an indication that the peace process is steadily moving and the message of peace is sinking into the population,” he said.

“With this epoch-making event, we believe that citizens of Zamfara State and residents will have relief. The quantum of weapons taken today is sufficient leverage in our peace-making efforts.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all other weapons that are still undecided to a cue from the process today and submit their firearms,” he added.