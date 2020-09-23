Ned Nwoko reacts to rumours of dating Chika Ike

Former House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko has finally reacted to rumors of him dating a Nollywood actress, Chika Ike and also has plans of making her his 7th wife.

Daily times Nigeria gathered that his media aide who spoke on his behalf debunked the reports as fake news.

According to Nwoko, the story is false and wicked.

“I have not spoken to Chika Ike in two years. I have not seen her. This is wicked. People should leave me and my family alone,” Ned Nwoko said.

Recall that a particular blogger had appeared on a YouTube channel tagged “Pizzy Vibes” claiming that Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, made a video where she expressed anger with Chika.

Shortly before the said blogger came on the screen, an anonymous female voice was heard, in Pidgin English, seemingly quoting from an alleged video made by Rita Daniels complaining thus “Chika Ike leave my pikin husband for me o. Leave my pikin husband, if not I go enter spiritual for you.”

Investigations have however revealed that the YouTube story was fictitious and concocted, as Regina’s mother never attacked or raised concerns whatsoever about Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko and her daughter’s marriage. It turned out that the original video by Rita Daniels was heavily manipulated.

The original video was actually an Instagram video of Rita Daniels singing a folk song before the camera.

Regina’s mother had granted an interview with the BBC pidgin network, denying the reports.

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko is said to have vowed to use all legitimate means to bring the perpetrators of the fake video to justice as a deterrence.

(Kemi Filani)