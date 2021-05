NECO releases 2020 SSCE external examination results

Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates.

NECO Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Godswill Obioma while announcing the results on Thursday noted that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 wrote.

NECO head of information Abdul azeez Sani, in a statement explained that ”a total of 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.”

The Registrar who reiterated the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

He said; ” 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.

“‘The reduction in the level of malpractice was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the Governing Board, Management and Senior Staff of the Council”.

Professor Obioma explained that in line with the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

“One examination centre in Ogun State has been derecognised for intimidation and several attempts to induce NECO officials as well as aiding and abetting examination malpractice,” he stated.

Professor Obioma further disclosed that the results of 256,000 candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS Protests in some states and who sat for those papers during the 2020 SSCE (External) are being released along side those of external candidates.

He stressed that “it is gratifying to note that the examination was at no extra cost to the affected candidates”.

A further analysis of candidates performance indicates that a total number of 29,918 obtained credit and above in English Language while a total number of 34,061 candidates obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

The Registrar stated that year 2020 ushered in very daunting challenges essentially occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic and ENDSARS Protests in the pursuit of the Council mandates.

According to him, “this necessitated the rescheduling of the various examinations organised by NECO, for instance, 2020 SSCE (External) which ought to have been concluded in November/December 2020, was conducted in February/March 2021”.

He said; “inspite of these, we were not deterred rather we remained resilient and resolute in the conduct of our activities.”

Credible examinations

The Registrar reiterated the Council’s commitment to conducting credible examinations to improve the quality of education in the country.

Professor Obioma explained that in view of the above, and based on approval of the Federal Ministry of Education, NECO has scheduled its public examinations for year 2021 as follows;

”National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission of JSS 1 students into Federal Unity Colleges is scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021.

”Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal is scheduled from Monday 5th July to Monday 16th August, 2021.

”Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is scheduled for Monday 23rd August to Monday 6th September, 2021 in order to enable students at that level cover enough subject matter for the examination.”

Professor Obioma expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed to serve in this capacity and contribute his quota to the development of education in the country.

He also appreciated the Federal Ministry of Education under the able leadership of the Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, for their support to the Council.

The Registrar also thanked the Governing Board of the Council under the able leadership of Dr. Abubakar Siddique Mohammed for their policy guidance in the implementation of the Council’s statutory responsibilities.

Candidates are enjoined to access their results on NECO website www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.