NECO releases 2020/2021 common entrance results to unity schools

By Doosuur iwambe, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020/2021 National Common Entrance Examination Results, pegging the national cut off marks at 142.

Announcing the results as presented by the Registrar of NECO at a news conference in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed with a minimum score of 66.

Three students who recorded the highest scores are, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio (Anambra State) who scored 199 out of 200 marks followed by Onwuamanam Udochukwu (Enugu State) with a score of 198 and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun (Lagos State) who scored 197 marks.

Although 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently, the Minister of Education ordered a comprehensive investigation on the absence of such a huge number of students.

Adamu who said that he was delighted with the speed with which the leadership of NECO conducted the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination despite the setbacks occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the #EndSARS protest added that he has directed principals of the 104 unity schools to complete both the merit based (60%) and (30%) of equality of states’ admissions within 72 hours of receipt of results.

He also disclosed that government has increased the capacity of the colleges to 26, 625 having added 720 slots with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geo-political zones.

“As has been the tradition for decades, the admission criteria include 60% strictly on merit, 30% based on states’ representation in the unity colleges and the remaining 10% to cover other sundry considerations such as Special needs candidates, gender, local community and biological children of teachers, PTA, SBMC, and old students organisations.

READ ALSO: Why we closed BECE registration portal, NECO explains

“Consequently, in this year’s admission, the 60% merit based admission will come first, followed by the 30% equality of states and 10% discretion.

“I have therefore, directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the results, principals are to complete both the merit based (60%) and (30%) of equality of states’ admissions.”

The minister said a selection meeting which will hold at a designated date and venue will deal with the shopping and swapping of candidates to meet the 30% states representation as much as possible.