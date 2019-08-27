A total of 984,152 candidates representing 85.5 per cent out of the 1, 151, 016, including 146 blind candidates who sat for the National Examination Council (NECO) senior secondary school certificate examination scored five credits and above as shown by the results released yesterday in Minna, Niger state.

Announcing the result, the acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the examination body, Mallam Abubakar Gana, said the number of candidates who made credit and above in mathematics was 954, 399 representing 80.03 per cent.

Also 829, 787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including in English language and mathematic, showing an increase of 0.11 per cent as compared to the 2018 June/July SSCE result.

Gana attributed this development to new measures adopted by the council to ensure that its examinations meet global assessments. He stated further that in all, a total of 1, 041, 986 candidates representing 89.90 per cent made five credits irrespective of English Language and mathematics.

According to the NECO boss, a total of 40, 630 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractices representing 3.35 per cent as against 20, 181 cases recorded in 2018.

He said the reasons for the higher figure this year is not unconnected with the development of new biometric verification device used during this year’s examination as well as more robust monitoring by staff and external monitors.

However, Gana disclosed that three schools, one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states have been recommended for de-recognition for two years over their involvement in mass cheating/whole centres cases.

It was revealed that 18 supervisors who took part in the conduct of the examination in those centres have been blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding, abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on boards.

Also, some staffers of the council who were alleged to have behaved contrary to expectations are set to face appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices.

The candidates who sat for the examination have advised to access their results on the approved NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng, warning that it has abolished the use of cards for all its operations.