National Examinations Council has denied the purportedly shift of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the examination body, Alhaji Azez Sani, said in a statement issued in Minna.

NECO categorically stated that it was only the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

He described it as a barrage of fake news trending on the social media which is untrue and should be disregarded by the general public.

“The council has not reviewed any of its remaining examination time-tables (BECE) and (SSCE) neither is it contemplating such for now.

“The general public has been urged to disregard such fake news, as the council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the country and will make official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises,” it stated.