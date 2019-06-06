NECO announces qualifying exam results for Cowbellpedia Mathematics championship

Esther Taiwo

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results for this year’s Cowbellpedia qualifying examination.

Eleven former participants in the Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show scaled the qualifying examination hurdle to contest for this year’s senior category title of the Nigeria’s foremost Mathematics secondary school competition.

The Cowbellpedia Qualifying Examination result released by NECO is now on Cowbellpedia website: www.cowbellpedia.ng. Results can also be accessed through Facebook messenger @cowbellmilk

The qualifying examination for the competition, which is sponsored by Cowbell, Our Milk, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, was conducted nationwide on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

All the 11 returning candidates, who contested in the junior category two years ago, represent 10 states. Among them is the 2017 junior champion, Jesse Uche-Nwichi of Graceland International School, Rivers State, who will be aiming to repeat the feat of Munachi Ernest-Eze, then a student of Loyola Jesuit College,

Abuja, who won the 2017 Cowbellpedia senior category two years after being crowned the junior champion.For this year’s edition, Oluwafemi Adeyanju of Jesuit Memorial College Port Harcourt, Rivers State stands out among the three candidates who achieved a perfect score in the qualifying examination. Contesting for the junior category in 2017,

Oluwafemi also scored 100 percent in the qualifying examination and went all the way to the final only to marginally lose to the champion, Jesse Uche – Nwichi. Oluwafemi received the prize as first runner-up.

The other two returning candidates with perfect score this year are: Joel Ndoh of Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State; and Hezekiah Olabisi IlesanmiofBibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesa, Osun State.

Like Jesse and Oluwafemi, Joel also got to the final of the junior category in 2017 but could not make it beyond the first round. Others in the Class of 2017 Junior category competition who are back in the Senior category include Greatman Nwachukwu of Dority International Secondary School Abia; Joseph Agom of Topfaith International Secondary School,

Uyo, Akwa Ibom; Biobele Harry of Access High School, Calabar, Cross River; and Emmanuel Musa Yakubu of Evangel Group of Schools, Gombe, Gombe State.The rest are Yusuf Khalid Gobarau of Academy Katsina, Katsina State; Henry Famuyiwa of Model Secondary School Alagbaka Akure,

Ondo State; and Ibrahim Isa Jajere of Nigerian Tulip International College Damaturu, Yobe State.At the flag-off of the competition earlier in the year, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson, had disclosed that ultimate winner in each of the two categories will win N2 million plus an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country,

while the first and second runners-up in each category will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.The teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500,000 while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

At a recent media interaction in Lagos, Abiodun Ayodeji, Marketing Manager of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, explained that the objectives of Cowbellpedia are to awaken the consciousness and interest in Mathematics amongst Junior and Senior secondary school students in Nigeria,

improve students’ performance in the subject pan-Nigeria, create a clear platform for identifying outstanding students, encourage and reward excellence in Mathematics through a creditable platform.

The Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show is organised in partnership with NECO to widen the reach to participants across the country.

At the 2018 finals in Lagos, NECO’s Director of Examination Development, Mr. Mustapha Abdul, who represented the Acting Registrar, Mr. Abubakar Gana, commended Promasidor for the Cowbellpedia initiative and pledged the council’s continued technical support for the project.

He described the project as laudable as it enables students across the country to compete openly, adding that Promasidor deserves a national award for promoting scholarship through this Cowbellpedia initiative over the years.