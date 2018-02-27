NECA kicks against Federal Competition, Consumer Protection Bill 2016 over 0.5% tax

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed its resentment over the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill 2016, sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly, urging the President to withhold his assent.

The bill , which seeks development and promotion of fair, efficient and competitive markets in Nigeria. It will also facilitate access to safe products by citizens and protect consumers’ rights.

NECA accused the National Assembly of surreptitiously inserting 0.5 per cent tax on companies to fund the establishment of a planned Commission/Agency, which will undertake responsibilities under the law.

NECA also contended that the 0.5 per cent tax on private companies was neither in the draft nor discussed at the public hearing of the bill. It described the development as fraudulent.

In a statement by its Director-General, Mr. Segun Oshinowo, the body said: “While the private sector welcomed and, in fact, actively supported the introduction of a dispensation where an institution will exist to promote fair, efficient and competitive markets in the Nigerian economy, at no time, during the public hearing on the Bill, did we discuss the imposition of 0.5 per cent profit after tax on all companies operating in Nigeria, as a source of funding the Commission.

This provision was not contained in the draft bill that was exposed to the public.

“So, what could have been the source of this obnoxious provision that seeks to further drain life out of a struggling and comatose private sector that is still laboring under the unbearable weight of multiple and overlapping taxes and levies? This surreptitious insertion is a fraudulent act, which we seriously frown at.”