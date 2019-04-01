NECA commends Buhari on micro pension plan

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendations from the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on the recent launch of the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) for self-employed workers in the informal sector of the economy.

In an interview in Abuja, the Chairperson of the NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), Abuja chapter, Mrs. Omolola Ajani, described the launch as a laudable plan, noting that it will promote the desired saving culture.

“People want to find alternative means of getting income, thereby going to different kinds of schemes, including cooperatives which they are not even sure about.

“This plan provides security and it is flexible and above all, safety is key as it concerns hard earned savings. For instance, if you look at what the Pension Act has done, it has promoted confidence in the pension scheme because initially, people were against it.

“Now, people can see that the pension scheme has worked out perfectly well and we should promote it,” she said.

Ajani said NNEW would encourage all its members to subscribe to the plan as it would be beneficial to them.

She added that a lot of people would think that they did not have much to start saving, “but if you think of poverty in old age, that should scare you to going into saving.”

Recall, the President on March 28, launched the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) which automatically extends pension benefits to millions of self-employed workers in the informal sector.