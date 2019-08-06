Ladesope Ladelokun

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has passed a vote of confidence on the newly-appointed Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, expressing confidence in what it described as his dynamic leadership style to positively impact the company.

ATCON President, Mr Olusola Teniola, made this known in a statement made available to The Daily Times at the weekend. Teniola, who also congratulated him on his appointment, said his appointment was hinged on his track record as a thoroughbred technocrat and professional.

His words: ” The Association is aware that his appointment is based on his pedigree as a thoroughbred technocrat, professional and a promoter of human relations and human capacity building which has over the years grown the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to a great height.

His tenure as the former President of ATCON which led to his appointment as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“ATCON is proud of him. We are undoubtedly certain that his dynamic leadership will impact positively on MTN Nigeria.

Our Association, which is the umbrella body for all telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria, wholeheartedly congratulates him and wish him a very successful tenure.”

Also, the company recently appointed board members who would be independent non-executive Directors: Michael Onochie Ajukwu, Director of Keystone Bank and former Director, Corporate Banking at the United Bank for Africa; Muhammad K. Ahmad, former Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company and pioneer Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM); Andrew Ali, a chartered accountant with Coopers and Lybrand(Price Waterhouse Coopers) in the United Kingdom.

Others are Omobola Johnson, former Minister of Communications and Technology; A.B. Mahmoud, managing partner and one of the founding partners of the law firm of Dikko and Mahmoud; Ifueko Okauru, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Joint Tax Board.