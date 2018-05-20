Ndukwe retains Abia APC chairmanship, as Nwankpa becomes factional chairman

…Kalu, Nwogu, Sen. Adighije shuns Nwankpa congress

Following the Isiala Ngwa High Court order declaring Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe and Chief Chidi Avaja as the authentic state chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party last Saturday, held its congress in the state where the duo emerged as state chairman and state Secretary respectively.

This was even as the Nwankpa – led faction also held a parallel congress, which declared him as the state chairman, contrary to the same court order restraining him from “organising any ward, local government or state congresses or primaries of All Progressives Congress in Abia State.”

While the congress that confirmed Ndukwe as the state chairman was held at Eziama Mgbaja Hall, Ossah Ibeku, the Nwankpa-led faction held its congress at the indoor hall of Umuahia Township Stadium.

Speaking while flagging off the congress at Eziama Mgbaja Hall, Ossah Ibeku, the Secretary, Congress Committee, Hajjya Rabi Sulu Gambari said the committee was there to ensure peaceful congress, pointing out that the congress conducted by Dr. Ndukwe was the authentic one.

She urged winners as well as faithful to be steadfast and stand firm.

Also speaking, a member of the APC Congress Committee, Alh Garba Sani said the gathering for the congress has the backing of the court and described the congress as the authentic one.

According to him, “The truth will not succumb to falsehood. It will always survive,” and described the administration of Muhammadu Buhari as the only one that abide by the rule and laws of the court.

“President Buhari’s administration is legal and law abiding and will show commitment to the rule o law.”

Speaking, the APC leader in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike urged faithful not gloat over anything, asking that all successes should be ascribed to God.

Some others, he said anchor their faith elsewhere, but his party anchors on God, pointing out that at the end of the day, “the truth will come up” as being numerous in illegality means nothing.

“One billion multiplied by zero is equal to zero”, he said advising the opposition to always duel on the truth.

“This is APC and it is one house. The rule of law must prevail and APC is a law-abiding party. The President, Muhammadu Buhari is law-abiding too, hence the successful and peaceful congress of the party in the state,” he said.

With the national officers of the party there to monitor the congress, Chief Emenike said, nothing can prevent the congress from holding, pointing out that it means they are on the right track.

“Rule of law must prevail in Nigeria. If there is any other congress somewhere, only time will tell.”

Addressing newsmen later, the APC state chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe said that the peaceful and transparent congress shows that there is unity within the Abia APC, pointing out that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on its way out of the Government House in Abia.

APC, he said has enormous job to do as to unseat a sitting governor is not easy.

Also speaking, another chieftain of the party, Paul Ikonne described the congress as the authentic one, peaceful and transparent, stating that the party is in its right way towards sweeping the polls in Abia come 2019.

However, elsewhere the Nwankpa-led factional congress was held, it was monitored by congress committee chairman, Sen. Jonathan Zwingana.

The congress held without major stakeholders of the faction, including Dr. Orji Uzor kalu, Sen. Chris Adighije, Hon Emeka Nwogu, Sen Bob Nwannunnu, Ochiagha Benjamin and many others.

Speaking, Sen. Zwingana described the factional congress he monitored as peaceful and transparent, while commending delegates for behaving maturely during the exercise.

He assured faithful of level playground, announcing that 1150 delegates were accredited.

The State APC chapter before the State Congresses has been engulfed in a legal tussle, a situation which recognised Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe led executive committee as the legally recognised leadership of the party in the state.