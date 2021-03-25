NDLEA’s request for drug desk attachee abroad suffers setback

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Attempt to establish a desk for Drug Attache in Nigerian foreign missions abroad suffered a setback as the Senate Committee on Drugs and Nacortic raised concern over financial implications of such establishment.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at a Senate public hearing on an amendment to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Act 2004 asked for the inclusion of a provision for the establishment of Drug Attachee desk in Nigeria’s foreign mission.

Represented by a deputy director in the Agency, Shedrack Haryana, the chairman of NDLEA, retired Brig- General Bubs Marwa in his presentation called for the inclusion of the request in the Amendment of the Act establishing NDLEA.

The Agency argued that establishing such a desk will help the country in dealing with the drug trade and illicit financing of drug businesses or using proceeds of drugs to fund illegal activities bach home in Nigeria.

But Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe ( Kwara Central) who stood in for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said such was not necessary as there are other government agencies dealing with such issues raised by NDLEA.

The Senator as well said establishing such a desk with personnel posted will burden the already lean government purse.

He said doing so at a time when the nation struggles to pay salaries and allowances of staff of her foreign mission.

Oloriegbe’s argument was unanimously backed by members of the committee.

Also, a member of the committee, Sen. Francis Fadahunsi (Sound East) suggested that some of the drugs such as marijuana seized by NDLEA need to be turned over to government authorities for onward supply to drug manufacturing firms in the country.

He considered the usual destroying of such seized drugs by the Agency is a monumental waste of resources.

In his keynote address delivered by Oloriegbe, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the National Assembly is focused on strengthening regulatory mechanisms to ensure that our values as Nigerians do not suffer degeneration as a result of drug abuse.

Lawan said: “Equally important is that drug abuse has become a hazard. While we may often identify abuse with the youths, emerging evidence reveals that it cuts across all social strata.

“What this means is that more and more people are resorting to dangerous mechanisms for escape. The consequence of this is multiple, as has been proved.

“We (National Assembly) have severally demonstrated that we cannot allow the degeneration of our values, through drugs, and other substances, considering our concerted quest for growth.

“The Bill before us is yet another attempt at strengthening the regulatory mechanism on drug abuse, following loopholes in the extant law.

“It also flows from the regular trend of reviewing or updating laws, after operational experiences, as a step towards perfection.

“The Senate and the National Assembly will always ensure improvements in extant laws in line with our disposition to grow our democracy, by solidifying existing acts.”

Also speaking at the hearing, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hezekiah Dimka said the repeal and re-enactment of the NDLEA Act 2004 became imperative in view of the severe threat posed by drug abuse and trafficking on security in the country.

“One of the actual threats to the nation and human security is the alarming rate of illicit drug trafficking.

“Drug abuse, trafficking, and crime are inter-related and have negatively impacted so much in our nation through crime and insecurity.

“Nigeria as a country has suffered so many loss of lives, properties, and dignity due to the involvement of well-meaning Nigerians abusing and trafficking in drugs.”

According to the lawmaker, drug abuse and trafficking continue to serve as catalysts to violence, insurgency (Boko haram, Banditry, and many communal conflicts in the country.

Dimka, therefore, noted that NDLEA Act 2004 was long overdue for amendment, stressing that, “the Agency has with experience, learned some lessons in the course of Operating and enforcing the Act.”