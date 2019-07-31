The Adamawa state Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed concern over the sharp increase in the consumption of energy drinks in the state.

State Commander of the agency, Yakubu Kibo, stated on Wednesday in Yola, that the development was disturbing because of its threat to health.

” The command has noted the proliferation of energy drinks in the state and cautions the public on the consumption as the habit can lead to addiction. Energy drinks contain caffeine, unhealthy artificial sweeteners and increase risk of hypertension and type two diabetes because caffeine reduces insulin sensitivity,” Kibo said.

He noted that the rampart use of drugs contributes to infertility in women and men, adding that women who manage to conceive stand the risk of giving birth to deformed children.

Kibo also attributed the high rate of divorce in the society as well as the increase in school dropout in the state to drug abuse.