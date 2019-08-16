Farmers in Gombe State have been warned by The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to stop giving labourers hard drugs to work for them.

The Gombe State NDLEA Commandant, Mr Aliyu Adole, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Mr Aliyu disclosed that investigation being carried out revealed that, some farmers were in the habit of pudding adulterated milk with drugs, before giving them to their workers, so that they could work tirelessly.

He added that most of their victims were youths, both male and female and between the ages of 15 and 30.

The Commandant said “I want to seize this opportunity to warn perpetrators of such act, that NDLEA will not leave any stone unturned to ensure they face the wrath of the law. Those found wanting will be prosecuted, therefore desist from such act.”

Also, he added that research in the state had shown that youths, both male and female, were the major victims of drug abuse, indicating through further findings that, the impact of drug abuse on academic activities is negative as it affects the physiological, psychological and emotional functions of the students.

Also, Mr Aliyu said that the effect of drugs could impair the memory and affects other intellectual faculties.

According to him, some of these youths also engage in related vices of drug trafficking which seriously affects the nation’s development and render the labour market saturated with unwanted or unqualified labour force.