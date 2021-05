NDLEA intercepts 4.9million tramadol capsules at Onne Port

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a container with 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to the Agency’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the seizure was made in an effort to block access and availability of illicit substances.

Femi stated that the seizure of the illicit drugs concealed in 1,387 cartons, followed a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU 0764717, which had since been on the Agency’s watch list.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Muntari Hamidu has been arrested in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state with 13 sacks of cannabis Sativa weighing 166kg.

This is just as 35-year-old Sani Musa was nabbed with16.1kg of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South LGA of the state. Both were arrested last Sunday.

The NDLEA spokesperson also said that on the same day, a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis Sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North LGA of Ondo State.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the Agency and other security agencies in its operations, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo state Commands for their resilience and commitment to work while charging them to remain vigilant.