NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against minor

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday, filed a one-count charge of drug trafficking, against a 17-year-old (name withheld).

The NDLEA filed on one count of drug trafficking in the charge marked FHC/L/67c/21

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the minor committed the offence on Feb. 17.

Aernan said that the teenager was arrested at Ille-epo in the Abule Egba area of Ikeja, Lagos, while dealing in 200g of Hemp.

ALSO READ: Buhari leads the “best democratic govt” in Nigeria —Aide

He said that cannabis was categorised as a banned narcotics similar to Heroine, Cocaine and other restricted hard drugs which are all listed as prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

He said the offence of drug trafficking contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)