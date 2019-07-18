The Gombe state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared war on persons who cultivate Indian hemp in the state as a means of controlling the trafficking and consumption of the hard drug.

Gombe state Commander of NDLEA, Aliyu Adole, who made this disclosure on Wednesday, said that the NDLEA is ready to intensify surveillance and apprehend anybody found planting cannabis.

“We will intensify our surveillance and anybody found wanting would be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law,’’ he warned.

Adole advised those planning to cultivate cannabis to stop and plant other crops for their own good as the agency had arrested 14 persons for cultivating cannabis in 2017 and 16 persons in 2018.

The commander said that some of the suspects were awaiting trial while others were serving various jail terms.

“I want to advise those living in the area cannabis is being cultivated to learn from the experience of those that are serving jail terms,” he added.

He called on religious and traditional leaders to advise their followers against involvement in the cultivation of cannabis.