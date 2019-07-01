By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has convicted 24 persons and seized 2, 528 kilogram of illicit drugs in Delta state in from 2018- 2019.

NDLEA Commander in Delta state, Obiefule Chidi on Sunday in Asaba told journalists that the NDLEA was committed to addressing the increasing illicit drug activities in the state.

Chidi confirmed that operatives of the command under the period under review destroyed a total of 13.5 acres of cannabis sativa farms, disclosing that the use of illicit drugs portend danger, especially in a developing nation like Nigeria.

“We have under the year under review destroyed 89,652.84kilograms and seized 2,528.47 kilograms of illicit drugs and convicted 24 persons.

“We collaborate with the Delta state Drugs Control Committee and we have made remarkable progress to stem the worrisome drug problem as well as drug abuse preventive education,” he said

The NDLEA boss said that a total of 253 teachers drawn from 253 secondary schools across the state were sensitized on the consequences of drug abuse, stressing that out of the number, 53 of the schools have established drug free clubs.

“Drug abuse awareness campaigns were carried out in schools, NYSC orientation camp, work places and some communities in the state, but the non- availability of a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre in the state is hampering our efforts,” Chidi disclosed

He noted that to eradicate the drug abuse scourge in the society, there was need for justice and health institutions to work closely, saying that it was the only way drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking can be controlled and prevented in the society.